Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 461,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 650,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 556,888 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 499,479.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 499,479 shares during the last quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. now owns 166,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,522,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

