Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 135,383 Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.67% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,221,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 80,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,492,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,467,000.

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.30. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,883. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

