Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,415 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,415 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 301 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,087,000 after buying an additional 184,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after buying an additional 1,981,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,807,000 after buying an additional 277,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.31.

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.22. 101,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,451. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $299.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.62 and its 200-day moving average is $244.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total value of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

