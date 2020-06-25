Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 346,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,864,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after purchasing an additional 78,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,206,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

VRP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,921. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.