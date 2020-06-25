Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 132,897 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 132,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 511.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VIS opened at $124.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

