Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $6.88 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

BR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.03. The company had a trading volume of 64,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,636. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average of $115.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,292,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,940 shares of company stock worth $18,898,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

