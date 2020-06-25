Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $6.91 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,445,000 after purchasing an additional 293,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after acquiring an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after acquiring an additional 538,812 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,157,000 after buying an additional 87,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.42. 292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $173.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

