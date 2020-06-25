Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $7.01 Million in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $185.62. 297,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.83.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

