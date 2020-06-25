Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $7.05 Million in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 51,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,123,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

RWR stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,874. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.39. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $107.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

