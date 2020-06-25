Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $7.18 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 364,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,433. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.