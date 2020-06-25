Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $7.51 Million in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 240,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.58% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 62,410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

