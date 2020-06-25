Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $7.58 Million in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 217,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,139.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.28. 103,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,130. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.