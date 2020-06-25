Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $7.60 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 505,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,323,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,946,000 after buying an additional 215,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,243,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,456,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,088,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,155,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 962,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,462,000 after buying an additional 337,559 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.50. 319,367 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

