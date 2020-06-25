Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $8.15 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 190,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,642,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 93,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 626,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after acquiring an additional 221,830 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 577,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 192,604 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33,516.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 448,446 shares during the period.

ARKK traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $68.66. 10,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,550. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

