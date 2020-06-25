Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $7.07 Million Investment in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 239,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,071,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.17% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,414,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,022,000 after buying an additional 1,103,382 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period.

PWV traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $32.82. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,951. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

