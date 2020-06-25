Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $7.34 Million Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,527 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $512,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 118,606 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,949.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,832 shares of company stock worth $1,699,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.95. 40,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $186.81 and a one year high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

