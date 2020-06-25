Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $7.41 Million Investment in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 297,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 4.80% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUAG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,144,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,826,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after acquiring an additional 64,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 50,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $844,000.

Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 4,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

