Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 452,564 shares in the company, valued at $118,010,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.77.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $17.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,801. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $318.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

