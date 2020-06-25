Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Booking at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,712.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $40.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,570.04. The stock had a trading volume of 73,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,597.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,696.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

