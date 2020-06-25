Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 194,958 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 194,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,227,534. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

