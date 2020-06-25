Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 247,530 Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 247,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,948,310,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,941,000 after purchasing an additional 145,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,022 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,392,000 after purchasing an additional 463,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. 151,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.95. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

