Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 305,476 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.71% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,381.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.54. 1,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,136. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

