Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 346,813 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 346,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.98% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of INTF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 115,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

