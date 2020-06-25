Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 56,693 Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.51% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNQI traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.97. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $182.22.

