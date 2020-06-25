Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $7.01 Million Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 4.45% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,000.

NYSEARCA GBF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.72. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,728. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.36 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.19.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

