Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.92% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 180,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000.

FUTY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.95. 47 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

