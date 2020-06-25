Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.41. Affimed shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 36,295 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 280.35% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Affimed by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affimed by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 168,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affimed by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 104,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Affimed by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 76,878 shares during the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.78.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

