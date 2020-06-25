Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air China Limited provides airline and airline-related services. It provides air passenger and air cargo services along with aircraft engineering, ground services, air catering services and other airline related services. Its ground services include passengers’ entry, departure and transit services, special passenger services, irregular flight passenger services, passenger luggage services, tarmac load and unload services, cabin cleaning services and supply of various ground equipments and special vehicles. The company also involves in import and export trading, manufacture and retail of aircraft supplies, provision of air ticketing services, human resources services, aircraft maintenance and repair services. Air China takes the responsibility of special plane task for Chinese national leaders visiting abroad, and foreign leaders and governmental leaders visiting China. Air China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

AIRYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Air China stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Air China had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air China will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

