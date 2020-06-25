Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $8.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.59% and a negative net margin of 1,595.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $785,000.00. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 642,294 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 358,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 171,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.