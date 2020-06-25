Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Alkermes worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8,181.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 62.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 65.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

In related news, CAO Iain Michael Brown sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $96,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,250 shares of company stock worth $3,277,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

