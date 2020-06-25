Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADS. TheStreet lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

ADS opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In related news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

