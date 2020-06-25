Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADS. Compass Point upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Gerspach acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,406,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,827,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 520.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,816,000 after buying an additional 133,218 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 130,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,568,000 after buying an additional 78,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.