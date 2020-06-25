Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after purchasing an additional 127,626 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 81.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 76,828 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 87.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,951 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 53.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.