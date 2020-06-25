Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sharon Brunecz Sells 2,185 Shares

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $428,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $191.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $115.41 and a 1-year high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.53.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

