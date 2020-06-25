American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

AEL stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.75. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after acquiring an additional 217,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 70.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 314,091 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.