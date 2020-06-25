American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 684.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American States Water worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American States Water by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in American States Water by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.69. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $31,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,553.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $95,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

