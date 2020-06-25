Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 382 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 931.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,724 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $40,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,956,000 after purchasing an additional 108,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VMware by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,192 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

VMware stock opened at $149.68 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.34.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,111 shares of company stock valued at $28,421,367 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

