Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 188 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 160.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 572.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 76,420 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 321,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after buying an additional 120,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $164.29 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day moving average is $153.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

