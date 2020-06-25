Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 2,099 United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 198.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,549,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,349.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,018,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 948,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,462,000 after acquiring an additional 841,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,209,000 after acquiring an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

