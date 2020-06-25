Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $50,000 Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 205.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,276,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in CME Group by 90.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 192.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.44.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $165.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.43 and a 200 day moving average of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

