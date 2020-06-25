Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after buying an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after buying an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after buying an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,911 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.