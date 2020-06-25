Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $59,000 Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 103.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,369,000 after acquiring an additional 547,338 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,106,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

