Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 219.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 141,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 52,564 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $44,206,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPHY stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

