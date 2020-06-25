Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $411.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.47. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,540 shares of company stock worth $9,055,986. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.