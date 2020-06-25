Analyzing Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus price target of $2.53, suggesting a potential upside of 251.85%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 46.48%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -11.21% -49.24% -2.98% AG Mortgage Investment Trust -233.39% -41.67% -5.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.05 -$113.64 million $1.22 0.59 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $171.66 million 0.63 $92.92 million $0.92 3.55

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AG Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties. The Securities and Loans segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, mortgage-backed securities collateralized by re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans, and new origination loans, as well as re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest-only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities comprising investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations collateralized by various asset classes. The Single-Family Rental Properties segment operates single-family rental properties, as well as provides property management services. Its portfolio includes 1,225 properties located in the Southeast United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

