Analyzing BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BE Semiconductor Industrs alerts:

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Infineon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industrs $398.98 million 8.49 $91.08 million N/A N/A Infineon Technologies $9.06 billion 3.30 $981.71 million $1.00 22.92

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Volatility and Risk

BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BE Semiconductor Industrs and Infineon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 1 0 0 2.00 Infineon Technologies 0 5 5 0 2.50

BE Semiconductor Industrs currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.09%. Given BE Semiconductor Industrs’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industrs is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industrs 23.40% 30.35% 12.57% Infineon Technologies 9.69% 9.68% 6.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industrs pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Infineon Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Infineon Technologies pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats Infineon Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products. The Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, IGBT modules and stacks, and silicon carbide MOSEFTs and modules for electric vehicle charging stations, energy distribution, home appliances, industrial drives, industrial robots, industrial vehicles, renewable energy generation, and traction. The Power Management & Multimarket segment offers control ICs, customized chips, discrete low-voltage and high-voltage power MOSFETs and driver ICs, GPS low-noise amplifiers, MEMS and ASICs for pressure sensors and silicon microphones, radar sensor ICs, RF antenna switches and power transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and transient voltage suppressor diodes for use in cellular infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, DC motors, various components, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management. The Digital Security Solutions segment provides contact-based, contactless, dual interface, and embedded security controllers for authentication, automotive, government identification document, healthcare card, Internet of things, mobile communication, payment system, mobile payment, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.