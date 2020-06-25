Analyzing SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) & ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) and ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SYSMEX CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SYSMEX CORP/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SYSMEX CORP/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00 ANDRITZ AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SYSMEX CORP/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYSMEX CORP/ADR $2.66 billion 5.98 $371.02 million $0.90 42.33 ANDRITZ AG/ADR $7.48 billion 0.52 $143.14 million $0.28 26.93

SYSMEX CORP/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANDRITZ AG/ADR. ANDRITZ AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SYSMEX CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SYSMEX CORP/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYSMEX CORP/ADR 12.79% 14.57% 10.85% ANDRITZ AG/ADR 1.88% 10.58% 1.72%

Risk & Volatility

SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SYSMEX CORP/ADR beats ANDRITZ AG/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SYSMEX CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals. The company also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for to test for liver fibrosis progression and atopic dermatitis; and support services for hemostasis products. In addition, it offers systems for the detection of cancer lymph node metastasis; cytogenic testing services; and lab assay services. It serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and Japan. Sysmex Corporation has a collaboration with MolecularMD Corporation to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics; and a strategic collaboration with Biolidics Limited for the development of laboratory assays in the field of circulating tumor cells. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production and processing of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; biomass, steam, and recovery boilers for power generation; gasification plants; flue gas cleaning plants; systems and plants for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides presses, automation solutions, dies, process know-how, and services for the metal forming industry; coin minting technology; and system solutions for the aerospace industry and rail transport, as well as for manufacture of large pipes. It also supplies lines for the production and processing of cold-rolled strip made of carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous metals; turnkey furnace systems for the steel, copper, and aluminum industries; burners and refractory products; and welding systems for the metal working industry. The Separation segment offers mechanical technologies for solid/liquid separation, such as centrifuges, filters, screens, thickeners, separators, and thermal technologies; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. The company operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

