Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 85,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $3,445,152.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,620,880 shares of company stock valued at $69,554,073 over the last three months. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.25. 77,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,915. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

