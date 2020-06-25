Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

AGTC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $176.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 35,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 163,280 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.