AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,043 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of BIO-TECHNE worth $18,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,904,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $252.51 on Thursday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $282.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.43. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.15.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,036,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.70.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

